 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for May 10
0 comments

Calendar for May 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

 

Monday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Westosha Central at Waterford; Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha.

Softball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; 

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Meadowbrook C.C., 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

 

Tuesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Humble Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Waterford, 4 p.m.; Case at St. Rita Invitational, Chicago, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 3, Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Brighton Dale Links, 2:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Horlick at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for May 6

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News