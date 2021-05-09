Calendar for May 10

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Monday
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Burlington; Westosha Central at Waterford; Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha.
Softball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.;
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Meadowbrook C.C., 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Humble Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.
Girls soccer — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.
Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Waterford, 4 p.m.; Case at St. Rita Invitational, Chicago, 4:45 p.m.
Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 3, Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Brighton Dale Links, 2:30 p.m.