Calendar for May 10

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls track and field (co-ed) — Horlick, Burlington at Oak Creek Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 4, Delbrook G.C., Delavan, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, at Indian Trail.

