HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Whitnall at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Track & field — Racine Lutheran at Living Word Invitational, Jackson, 3 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park, Waterford at Waukesha West Invitational, Merrill Hills G.C., 12:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Bradford at Case, Douglas Park; Horlick at Oak Creek; Park at Franklin (DH); Kettle Moraine at Waterford; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn, Westosha Central, Wilmot at Union Grove, 4 p.m.; Park, St. Catherine’s at St. Augustine Prep Invitational, Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 3, Rivermoor G.C., Waterford, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick/Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther;

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Waterford; Horlick at Pewaukee; St. Catherine’s at Saint Francis, Sheridan Park (Cudahy), 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — South Milwaukee at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Carthage College, 4:15 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Milton, 4:45 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Kapco Park, 6 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick vs. Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S., 4 p.m.; Case at Park, Humble Park; Wilmot at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside.

Girls soccer — Burlington at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, Greendale at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick/Park, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Burlington at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.