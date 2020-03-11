Calendar for March 12

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
Boys basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case vs. Kenosha Bradford, at Milwaukee South, 7 p.m. DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s vs. Delafield St. John’s NW Military, at Waukesha South, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Prairie vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science, at West Allis Hale, 7:30 p.m.