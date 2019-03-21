Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Softball — Horlick at Brookfield Central triangular, 10 a.m.

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Eagle Co-ed Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments