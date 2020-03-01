Calendar for March 2

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Monday
You have free articles remaining.
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Fort Atkinson at Union Grove; Delavan-Darien at Waterford. DIVISION 4 — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran. DIVISION 5 — Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Catholic Central.
Wednesday
No events scheduled.