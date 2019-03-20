{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Softball — Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Burlington, at Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Stewart County (Dover, Tenn.).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Girls track — Burlington at Waukesha South Invitational, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Softball — Racine Lutheran at Northwest (Tenn.), 5:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments