Calendar for March 5
0 comments

Calendar for March 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Waterford vs. Waukesha West, at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran vs. Brookfield Academy, at Cudahy, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — West Allis Hale at Case; Horlick at West Allis Central; Park at Kenosha Bradford. DIVISION 2 — Fort Atkinson at Burlington. DIVISION 3 — Whitewater at St. Catherine’s. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Sheboygan Christian at Catholic Central.

Gymnastics — Burlington/Badger, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA State Championships, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln H.S.: Division 1 team competition, 1 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News