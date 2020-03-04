Calendar for March 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
Thursday
Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Waterford vs. Waukesha West, at Elkhorn, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran vs. Brookfield Academy, at Cudahy, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — West Allis Hale at Case; Horlick at West Allis Central; Park at Kenosha Bradford. DIVISION 2 — Fort Atkinson at Burlington. DIVISION 3 — Whitewater at St. Catherine’s. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran at Prairie. DIVISION 5 — Sheboygan Christian at Catholic Central.
Gymnastics — Burlington/Badger, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA State Championships, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln H.S.: Division 1 team competition, 1 p.m.