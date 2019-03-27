HIGH SCHOOLS
THURSDAY
Baseball — Union Grove at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Shoreland Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Oak Creek; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Kenosha Indian Trail at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek vs. St. Catherine’s, at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — St. Catherine’s at Park, Humble Park NW, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — Horlick vs. Port Washington, at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
