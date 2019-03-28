HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar. FRIDAY
Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — St. Catherine’s at Park, Humble Park NW, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — Horlick vs. Port Washington, at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Park at Niles West, Skokie, Ill., 1 p.m.
Softball — Union Grove, Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 9 a.m.
Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, New Berlin West at Union Grove, 8:30 a.m.
Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Classic, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.
