HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar. FRIDAY

Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — St. Catherine’s at Park, Humble Park NW, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Horlick vs. Port Washington, at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Park at Niles West, Skokie, Ill., 1 p.m.

Softball — Union Grove, Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 9 a.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, New Berlin West at Union Grove, 8:30 a.m.

Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Classic, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.

