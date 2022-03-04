Calendar for March 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1-2-3-4-5 matchups TBA.
Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 2 — Union Grove vs. Reedsburg, at Oregon, 1:30 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran vs. Laconia, at Brown Deer, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 10:30 a.m.