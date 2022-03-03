Calendar for March 4

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at Burlington; DIVISION 3 — Whitewater at St. Catherine’s; DIVISION 4 — Prairie at Milwaukee Academy of Science; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Cambria-Friesland.
Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1-2-3-4-5 matchups TBA.
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 2 and 4 matchups TBA.
Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 10:30 a.m.