Calendar for March 30
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Tuesday

Boys soccer — Case at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Alternate Fall Sectional, swimming competition, Stoughton H.S., 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Football — Green Bay Notre Dame at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball (at Park) — Park vs. Case, 5 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, 6:15 p.m.; Case vs. Horlick, 7:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (at Horlick) — Case vs. Horlick, 4 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, 5:30 p.m.; Park vs. Case, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Football — West Allis Central vs. Horlick, at West Allis Athletic Complex, 7 p.m.; Menasha at Park, SC Johnson Community Sports Complex, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Whitewater at Case, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Case, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

No events scheduled.

Saturday

No events scheduled.

