Calendar for March 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Girls basketball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Waukesha West vs. Union Grove, at Park H.S., 7 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran vs. Prairie, at Horlick H.S., 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; DIVISION 2 — Union Grove at Burlington; DIVISION 3 — Whitewater at St. Catherine’s; DIVISION 4 — Prairie at Milwaukee Academy of Science; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Cambria-Friesland.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 State Championships, team and individual competition, Wisconsin Rapids H.S., 1 p.m.

