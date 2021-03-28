Calendar for March 29

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Monday
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Alternate Fall Sectional, diving competition, at Ashwaubenon, 5:30 p.m..
Tuesday
Boys soccer — Case at Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Park at Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Alternate Fall Sectional, swimming competition, Stoughton H.S., 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Football — Green Bay Notre Dame at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball (at Park) — Park vs. Case, 5 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, 6:15 p.m.; Case vs. Horlick, 7:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball (at Horlick) — Case vs. Horlick, 4 p.m.; Horlick vs. Park, 5:30 p.m.; Park vs. Case, 7 p.m.