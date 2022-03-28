 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for March 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Tuesday

Softball — Oak Creek at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:30 p .m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — St. Catherine’s at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Softball — Case at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Waterford at New Berlin West Invitational, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball — Horlick at Westosha Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — East Troy at Horlick, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central at Cudahy Invitational, 4 p.m.

Friday

Softball — Union Grove at Westosha Central, 4:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Audubon at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Waukesha North, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at West Allis Hale, 7 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Coaches Classic, Brookfield Central, noon.

Saturday

Baseball — Burlington at Beloit Memorial, 11 a.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago, 11 a.m.; St. Francis at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 11 a.m.

Softball — At Kaukauna: Burlington vs. Mosinee, 10 a.m.; Burlington vs. Kaukauna, 11:30 a.m.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Coaches Classic, Brookfield Central, 8:30 a.m.

Related to this story

