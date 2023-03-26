HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Lakeside Lutheran at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot, 4:45 p.m.

Softball — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Case at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball — Milwaukee Bradley Tech at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Horlick at Greendale, The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:15 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S., 4:30 p.m.;

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Horlick, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Softball — Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Indoor track & field — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Southeast Wisconsin Indoor Meet, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Waterford at Mukwonago, noon; WHITEFISH BAY TRIANGULAR: Racine Lutheran-Prairie vs. Greenfield, 1:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie vs. Whitefish Bay, 4 p.m.

Softball — Waterford, Mequon Homestead at Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 9 a.m.; Waukesha South at Horlick (DH), Douglas Park, 10 a.m.; Case at Kenosha St. Joseph (DH), Anderson Park, 12:30 p.m.; SHORELAND LUTHERAN QUAD (at Somers): Racine Lutheran vs. Mayville, noon; Racine Lutheran vs. Dodgeland, 2 p.m.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Burlington, 10 a.m.; East Troy at Waterford, 10 a.m.; Waukesha Catholic Memorial at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 1 p.m.