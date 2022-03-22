 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for March 23

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Softball — Tennessee spring trip: Racine Lutheran vs. McEwen.

THURSDAY

Softball — Catholic Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.; Tennessee spring trip: Racine Lutheran vs. West Creek.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for March 16

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for March 16

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News