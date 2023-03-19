HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
MONDAY
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY
Softball — Kettle Moraine at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield East at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Cheatham County (Tennessee) Central, 6 p.m.
Indoor track & field — Case at Ripon Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Softball — Racine Lutheran at West Creek (Tennessee), 6 p.m.
Indoor track & field — Waterford at Schreiber Classic, New Berlin West, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball — Cudahy at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Houston County (Tennessee), 6 p.m.
Indoor track & field — Burlington at Delavan-Darien Invitational, 4 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Doug Johnson Invitational, West Allis Central, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Softball — Racine Lutheran at Christian County (Tennessee), 5:30 p.m
SATURDAY
Indoor track & field — Case, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Case Classic, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.