Calendar for March 19

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Ashe Oglesby of Prairie at 3-Point Challenge, 9:30 a.m.; Division 1 championship, Case-Neenah winner vs. Menomonee Falls-Brookfield Central winner,, approx. 8:20 p.m.
Track & field (co-ed) — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.