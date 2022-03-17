Calendar for March 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 semifinal: Case vs. Neenah, 6:35 p.m.
Girls’ track & field — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 championship, semifinal winners, approx. 8:20 p.m.
Track & field (co-ed) — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.