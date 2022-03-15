 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for March 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Wednesday

No events scheduled.

Thursday

Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 semifinal: Case vs. Neenah, 6:35 p.m.

Girls’ track & field — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 3:30 p.m.

