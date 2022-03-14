Calendar for March 15

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Tuesday through Thursday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 semifinal: Case vs. Neenah, 6:35 p.m.
Girls’ track & field — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 3:30 p.m.
