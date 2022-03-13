 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for March 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 semifinals, games at 6:35 p.m. and approx. 8:20 p.m.

Girls’ track & field — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 championship, semifinal winners, approx. 8:20 p.m.

Track & field (co-ed) — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.

