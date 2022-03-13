Calendar for March 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 semifinals, games at 6:35 p.m. and approx. 8:20 p.m.
Girls’ track & field — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Kohl Center, Madison): Division 1 championship, semifinal winners, approx. 8:20 p.m.
Track & field (co-ed) — Union Grove, Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.