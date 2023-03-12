HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Indoor track & field — Case, Prairie at Eagle Opener, UW-Parkside, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Indoor track & field — Waterford, Racine Lutheran at boys’ Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Indoor track & field — Burlington at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9:30 a.m.; Waterford, Racine Lutheran at girls’ Lake Michigan Invitational, Carthage College, 10 a.m.
