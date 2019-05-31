{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 2 — Burlington at DeForest, 11 a.m.; Pewaukee at Union Grove, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Shoreland Lutheran, at Prairie, 10 a.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Prairie, 1 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), St. Catherine’s (Division 2), Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, UW-La Crosse: Division 1-2-3 field events 9:30 a.m., Division 1-2-3 running events 10 a.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules submitted to The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Baseball — 16U Lake Geneva Legion at 16U Racine Legion Post 546 Steelheads (DH), Horlick Field, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Baseball — Milwaukee RBI at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, noon; Lombard (Ill.) Orioles at Burlington Barons (DH), Beaumont Field, 2 p.m.

