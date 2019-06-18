{{featured_button_text}}

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Sussex Cardinals at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Lake Geneva Legion, 6 p.m.; Muskego Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U, Lincoln Field, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U at Waterford Legion, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Waterford Legion (DH), 5 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at Stone Bank Legion, Merton, 6 p.m.

 

