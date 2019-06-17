{{featured_button_text}}

LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Baseball — West Allis Nationals at Burlington Barons, Beaumont Field, 7:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at Beloit Legion (DH), 6 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U at Whitewater Legion (DH), 6 p.m.

