HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph-Brookfield Academy winner, at Prairie, 1 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

FRIDAY

Baseball — Stone Bank Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U, Lincoln Field, 6 p.m.; Delavan Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U, Horlick Field, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — Grand Rapids (Mich.) Seminoles at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Baseball — Burlington Barons at Addison (Ill.) Braves (DH), 1 p.m.

 

