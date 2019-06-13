{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee): DIVISION 4 SEMIFINALS: Prairie vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Oostburg vs. Menasha St. Mary Catholic, 7 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

