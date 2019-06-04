{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Prairie vs. Shoreland Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Burlington Barons at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments