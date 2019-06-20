{{featured_button_text}}

CALENDAR

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules submitted to The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Waterford Legion (DH), 5 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at Stone Bank Legion, Merton, 6 p.m. 

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Racine Raiders at Milwaukee County Chargers, Hart Park, Wauwatosa, 6 p.m.

Baseball — Burlington Barons at West Allis Nationals (DH), Harvey Kuenn Field, 3 p.m.; Stone Bank Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U, Horlick Field, 2 p.m.; East Troy Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U, Horlick Field, 5 p.m.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments