HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute): DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS — Antigo vs. West De Pere, followed by Union Grove vs. McFarland, 5 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Rubicon Red Sox at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7:30 p.m.; Waterford Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U, Lincoln Field, 5 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U at Union Grove Legion, 6:30 p.m.

