LOCAL SPORTS

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Baseball — Rubicon Red Sox at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Burlington Barons at Lombard (Ill.) Orioles, 8 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at Genoa City Legion (DH), 5:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Delavan Legion, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Kenosha Kings at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U, Lincoln Field, 6:30 p.m.

 

