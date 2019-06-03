{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Tuesday

Baseball — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 (at Kenosha Tremper H.S.) — Semifinals, Burlington vs. Muskego, 10 a.m.; Waterford vs. Kenosha Tremper, 1 p.m.; championship game, 4 p.m. DIVISION 2 (at Carthage College, Kenosha) — Semifinals, Grafton vs. Whitefish Bay, 10 a.m.; Union Grove vs. Greendale, 1 p.m.; championship game, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1) at WIAA State Tournament, University Ridge G.C., Verona, final round, 12:09 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Prairie vs. Shoreland Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

TUESDAY

No events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Burlington Barons at Racine Kiwanis, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

