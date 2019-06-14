HIGH SCHOOLS
SATURDAY
Girls soccer — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee): DIVISION 4 CHAMPIONSHIP: Prairie vs. Oostburg, 7 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS
SATURDAY
Football — Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at East Troy Legion, 2:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at East Troy Legion, 5:30 p.m.
