HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee): DIVISION 4 CHAMPIONSHIP: Prairie vs. Oostburg, 7 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

SATURDAY

Football — Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U at East Troy Legion, 2:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at East Troy Legion, 5:30 p.m.

