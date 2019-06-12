{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS — Antigo vs. West De Pere, at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute, 8 a.m.; Union Grove vs. McFarland, at Nienhaus Sports Complex, Appleton, 8 a.m. DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME — Semifinal winners, at Fox Cities Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

THURSDAY

Baseball — Sheboygan A’s at Burlington Barons, Beaumont Field, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments