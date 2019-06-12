HIGH SCHOOLS
THURSDAY
Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT: DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS — Antigo vs. West De Pere, at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute, 8 a.m.; Union Grove vs. McFarland, at Nienhaus Sports Complex, Appleton, 8 a.m. DIVISION 2 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME — Semifinal winners, at Fox Cities Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL SPORTS
THURSDAY
Baseball — Sheboygan A’s at Burlington Barons, Beaumont Field, 7:30 p.m.
