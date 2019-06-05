{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Prairie vs. Shoreland Lutheran, at Prairie, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

LOCAL SPORTS

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Stone Bank Legion at Racine Legion Post 546 Steelheads 16U, Lincoln Field, 6 p.m.; Delavan Legion at Racine Legion Post 546 Steelheads 17U, Horlick Field, 6:30 p.m.

