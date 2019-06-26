{{featured_button_text}}

NOTE: The calendar is compiled from schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Last-minute changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Baseball — WISCONSIN AMATEUR BASEBALL CLASSIC (At West Bend): Burlington Barons vs. Appleton Legends, Carl Kuss Field, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 19U at Mukwonago Legion, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Wausau Legion Tournament.

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL, Illinois Cowboys at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Baseball — Mukwonago Legion at Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 16U (DH), Horlick Field, 2 p.m.; Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads 17U at Wausau Legion Tournament; WISCONSIN AMATEUR BASEBALL CLASSIC (At West Bend): Burlington Barons vs. Windfall Lake Loons, Carl Kuss Field, 10 a.m.; Burlington Barons vs. West Bend 7 Up, Carl Kuss Field, 2 p.m.

