{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute): DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS — Burlington vs. Green Bay Preble, followed by Sun Prairie vs. Oak Creek, 8 a.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Sussex Hamilton, followed by Fond du Lac vs. Brookfield East, 1 p.m. DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, followed by Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute): DIVISION 2 SEMIFINALS — Antigo vs. West De Pere, followed by Union Grove vs. McFarland, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments