HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 4 SECTIONAL FINAL: Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph-Brookfield Academy winner, at Prairie, 1 p.m.

LOCAL SPORTS

SATURDAY

Football — Grand Rapids (Mich.) Seminoles at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Baseball — Burlington Barons at Addison, Ill., Braves (DH), 1 p.m.

