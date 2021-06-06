Calendar for June 9

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather
WEDNESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field.
Boys golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Union Grove at Westosha Central Sectional, Brighton Dale Links, White Birch course, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Case, Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Sectional, 9 a.m.