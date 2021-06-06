 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for June 9
0 Comments

Calendar for June 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field.

Boys golf — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Union Grove at Westosha Central Sectional, Brighton Dale Links, White Birch course, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Case, Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Sectional, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for June 6

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News