HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Softball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Goodman Diamond, Madison): DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINALS — Waterford vs. Kaukauna, noon.

Girls soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Waterford vs. Oregon; DeForest at Union Grove. DIVISION 4 — Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie.

FRIDAY

Softball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Goodman Diamond, Madison): DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS — Waterford (if won Thursday) vs. Arrowhead-Oak Creek winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Softball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (at Goodman Diamond, Madison): DIVISION 1 FINAL — Waterford (if won Friday) vs. TBA, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 2 — Waterford-Oregon winner vs. Union Grove-DeForest winner, at Oregon, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Prairie-Shoreland Lutheran winner vs. Brookfield Academy-University School of Milwaukee winner, at Pritchard Park, 1 p.m.