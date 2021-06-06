Calendar for June 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather

Monday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case, 10 a.m.; Oconomowoc at Burlington; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Milwaukee Rufus King at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field.

Softball — Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 3:30 p.m.; Case at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m; Park at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m; Burlington at Oak Creek, 5 p.m.

Boys golf — WIAA DIVISION 3 SECTIONAL: Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Saint Mary’s Springs Sectional, South Hills C.C., Fond du Lac, 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS (all begin at 9 a.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Subsectional; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger Subsectional. DIVISION 2 — Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Prairie Subsectional.

