Calendar for June 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s (Division 2), Catholic Central, Prairie (Division 3) at WIAA State Track & Field Championships, Memorial Stadium, UW-La Crosse: Division 1-2-3 field events begin at 9:30 a.m.; Division 1-2-3 running events begin at 10 a.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Consolation and championship semifinals, followed by consolation and championship finals, 9 a.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Franklin, 1 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Oregon, 7 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Monona Grove at Waterford, 7 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, 4 p.m. Lakeside Lutheran at Prairie.

