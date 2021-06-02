Calendar for June 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball — Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford, Anderson Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Girls soccer — Franklin at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5 p.m.;

Boys tennis — Case, Horlick at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case H.S., 8 a.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.

