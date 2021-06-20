Calendar for June 21

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Monday
Baseball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL (At Kenosha Bradford): Semifinals — Union Grove vs. Burlington, 10:30 a.m., Kenosha Tremper vs. Muskego, 1 p.m. Championship — semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Softball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington at Elkhorn, 4:30 p.m. DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Oakfield, 4:30 p.m.