Calendar for June 2

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Waterford at Elkhorn, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Saint Francis, Greene Park.

Softball — Park at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Pius XI at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Union Grove at Union Grove Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9:30 a.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Cambridge Regional, Lake Ripley C.C., 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.