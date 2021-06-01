Calendar for June 2

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Waterford at Elkhorn, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Saint Francis, Greene Park.
Softball — Park at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Pius XI at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.
Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Union Grove at Union Grove Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9:30 a.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Cambridge Regional, Lake Ripley C.C., 9 a.m.
Boys tennis — Case at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball — Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Kenosha Bradford, Anderson Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.
Girls soccer — Franklin at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5 p.m.;
Boys tennis — Case, Horlick at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case H.S., 8 a.m.; Prairie at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.