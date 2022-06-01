 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for June 2

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (4:30 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Burlington at Oak Creek; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Franklin.

Softball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Milton, at Oregon, 5 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran vs. New Holstein, at Oriole Athletic Complex, North Fond du Lac, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 4 — Lakeside Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; St. Anthony at Prairie, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Boys tennis — Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: First-round matches, 10:30 a.m. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 31

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 28

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for May 22

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News