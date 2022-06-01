Calendar for June 2

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (4:30 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Burlington at Oak Creek; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Franklin.

Softball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Milton, at Oregon, 5 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran vs. New Holstein, at Oriole Athletic Complex, North Fond du Lac, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 4 — Lakeside Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; St. Anthony at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: First-round matches, 10:30 a.m.

