Calendar for June 16
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Wednesday

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (TIMES TBA): DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran-Prairie/Greendale Martin Luther winner vs. St. Catherine’s-Milwaukee Saint Thomas More winner, SITE TBA. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central-Oakfield winner vs. Central Wisconsin Christian/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah winner.

Softball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (all games 4:30 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Bullen M.S.; Kettle Moraine at Burlington; Waterford at Elkhorn. DIVISION 4 — Juda/Albany at Racine Lutheran, Island Park. DIVISION 5 — Randolph at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park, Burlington.

 

